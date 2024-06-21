5 Packers Breakout Candidates to Watch this Summer
2. Tucker Kraft, Tight End
There's a great case for either tight end to be slotted into this position as a breakout candidate. However, I gave the nod over Luke Musgrave based on Tucker Kraft's ascension at the end of the season.
Kraft (31 receptions for 355 yards and two touchdowns) and Musgrave (34 receptions for 352 yards and one touchdown) finished the season with nearly identical numbers. However, while Musgrave battled injuries down the stretch, Kraft was just finding his footing.
He had multiple receptions in the Packers' last 10 games, including the playoffs. That included four of his last six games with at least 48 receiving yards. Kraft has more wiggle after the catch than Musgrave, who is more of a straight-line speed tight end. That YAC ability plays perfectly into the hands of what LaFleur wants to accomplish in this offense. Look for Kraft to continue to be heavily involved in the passing game next season.
1. Dontayvion Wicks, Wide Receiver
The biggest issue the Packers might have on offense this season is they are only allowed to play with one football. Jordan Love will be tasked with getting the ball to multiple tight ends--Kraft and Musgrave, a plethora of wide receivers--Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, and Dontayvion Wicks--and even a running back, Josh Jacobs.
Despite that limitation, Wicks should be able to separate himself on the roster (and from defensive backs). He's a bit like Davante Adams in that he lacks elite speed, but is quick enough to get open in a phone booth. That quickness should give him a nice base to get in and out of breaks and provide Love with a safety valve in high-leverage situations.
Wicks can also continue to improve his route-running, something Adams became elite at during his time in Green Bay. The playbook for his style of receiver is right there at Lambeau, and he would be wise to repeat the steps to success taken by players wearing the green and gold before him.