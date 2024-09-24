5 Packers Already Exceeding Expectations Following 2-1 Start
Devonte Wyatt
The Packers' run defense has been a glaring issue this season. Saquon Barkley gashed them for 109 yards in Week 1, and Jonathan Taylor followed that up with 103 yards in Week 2. At the heart of this problem is the interior of the Packers' defensive line.
Kenny Clark, after inking a hefty contract extension, has had an abysmal start. According to PFF, he ranks 117th out of 124 eligible defensive linemen, making him the lowest-graded lineman on the Packers. That’s not what you want from your supposed anchor. TJ Slaton has fared only slightly better, but it's been a rough go for the big guys up front.
To make matters worse, the linebackers have been struggling behind them. Quay Walker has been a step slow, failing to read plays quickly, leaving wide running lanes for opposing backs. Isaiah McDuffie hasn’t offered much relief, either.
Fortunately, Devonte Wyatt has been one of the lone bright spots in this mess.
Wyatt, a first-round pick who started his career slowly, is now beginning to flash the potential that made him such a coveted prospect. His burst off the line of scrimmage has been noticeable, disrupting both the run and passing games. Wyatt has shown an ability to not only penetrate gaps but also collapse the pocket with more regularity this season.
The Packers need more of this, especially with the rest of their defensive line faltering. Wyatt's increased playing time is no accident—he's earning it. If he continues this trajectory, he could be the key to turning around the Packers’ defensive front.
