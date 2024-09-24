5 Packers Already Exceeding Expectations Following 2-1 Start
Jayden Reed
The debate throughout the offseason revolved around one big question: Who is the Packers' true number one wide receiver? (Just don't tell LaFleur the question still rages.)
Christian Watson has all the physical tools—standing 6-foot-4 with game-breaking speed, he's the guy you build in a lab to be your top target. Then there’s Romeo Doubs, a technician with his routes and the trust of the quarterbacks. His sure hands and ability to win contested catches make him a reliable option. However, both players have played secondary roles to another receiver on the roster.
Through three games, there's no debate left: The Packers' top receiver is Jayden Reed.
Reed leads the team in receptions (10), receiving yards (197), and is tied with three others for a touchdown catch. And that’s just part of his value. Matt LaFleur has been creative in finding ways to get the ball in Reed's hands, mixing in jet sweeps, reverses, and RPOs. Reed’s added five rushing attempts for 89 yards and another touchdown on the ground, showcasing his versatility.
It’s clear Reed is a centerpiece of the Packers’ offensive game plan each week. Whether it's in the passing game or as a dynamic weapon on the ground, he’s become the spark plug that ignites the offense.
With Jordan Love likely returning soon (hopefully, next week) and a more balanced attack on the horizon, Reed's potential to elevate his game even further is undeniable. Buckle up as this is just the beginning for Reed in Green Bay.