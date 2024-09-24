5 Packers Already Exceeding Expectations Following 2-1 Start
Malik Willis
When the Packers traded a seventh-round pick for Malik Willis at the end of preseason, fans were intrigued but hopeful they wouldn’t see too much of him on the field. That changed in a hurry. With Jordan Love sidelined, Willis was thrust into action, and thank goodness general manager Brian Gutekunst made the move.
After Sean Clifford and Michael Pratt battled it out for the backup quarterback role in the preseason, Gutekunst decided an upgrade was needed. That's when Willis entered the scene and what a difference he’s made.
Despite only being with the team for two weeks, he was suddenly the starter in Week 2 against the Colts, and he didn’t miss a beat. Matt LaFleur called a brilliant game, but Willis delivered, completing 12 of 14 passes for 122 yards and a touchdown, while adding six rushes for 41 yards. He guided the Packers to a gritty 16-10 victory, their first of the season.
If Week 2 was Willis getting his feet wet, Week 3 was him diving in headfirst.
Facing his old team, the Tennessee Titans, in what he assured the media wasn’t a revenge game, Willis shined. The Packers put up 30 points, and he was a huge reason why. He went 13-for-19 for 202 yards and a touchdown while adding 73 yards on the ground.
What’s most impressive ws his zero turnovers. He played smart, efficient football in two starts, managing the game perfectly and keeping the offense steady. With Love set to return in Week 4, Willis proved he belongs in the NFL and could be one of the better backup quarterbacks in the league.