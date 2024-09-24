5 Packers Already Exceeding Expectations Following 2-1 Start
Xavier McKinney
When the Packers handed Xavier McKinney a hefty $68 million over four years, the expectations were sky-high. And yet, even with all that pressure, McKinney has somehow managed to exceed them through the first three games of the season.
He’s played every defensive snap, anchoring a safety unit that underwent a complete makeover in the offseason. Gone are Darnell Savage, Anthony Johnson Jr., Jonathan Owens, and Rudy Ford. In their place: a couple of rookies and McKinney, who has quickly become the leader of the secondary.
Off the field, McKinney has had to adjust to defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley’s new system and take on the role of mentor to Green Bay’s young safeties. On the field, the demands are even greater. He’s responsible for getting the defense aligned, communicating pre-snap reads, and, most importantly, making game-changing plays—and he’s delivered in every way.
With three interceptions through three games, McKinney’s range and ballhawking instincts have been on full display. He's a big reason why the team has already tied their interception mark from a season ago.
Not to mention, he hasn’t missed a single tackle this season, solidifying his status as the Packers’ defensive anchor. His presence has transformed the safety position from a weakness to a strength, providing the kind of playmaking ability Green Bay sorely lacked last year.
McKinney was billed as a difference-maker when he signed that contract, and so far, he’s been all that and more. With the Packers off to a 2-1 start, McKinney’s impact has been one of the key factors driving their success.