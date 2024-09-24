5 Packers Already Exceeding Expectations Following 2-1 Start
The Green Bay Packers notched two gritty wins against AFC South foes without their star quarterback, Jordan Love. Say what you will about the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans, but a 2-1 start is a 2-1 start in the tough NFL.
It’s been a collective effort, from special teams to a resilient defense to complementary offensive performances. The Packers are playing like a cohesive unit, even with Love sidelined.
These five players, in particular, have exceeded expectations to help propel the Packers to their solid start.
Emmanuel Wilson
It’s been a bumpy ride for the Packers' running back room not named Josh Jacobs to start the season.
First, AJ Dillon was placed on season-ending injured reserve just as the Packers trimmed their roster to 53—a surprising blow no one saw coming. Then, rookie MarShawn Lloyd, who was supposed to be the next man up, has been sidelined for two of the Packers’ first three games, battling a series of injuries, including a sprained ankle.
Enter Emmanuel Wilson, unexpectedly thrust into the backup role behind Jacobs—and he's thrived.
Wilson has been a revelation for the Packers, showing off an impressive burst that has taken his game to another level. In Week 3, Wilson carried the ball 12 times for 50 yards and added two receptions for 35 yards, including a highlight-reel 30-yard touchdown on a screen pass—his first in the NFL. He’s not just filling in; he’s picking up the slack at a position where the Packers desperately needed help.
In a season where depth is key, Wilson's emergence has been a much-needed boost, and his playmaking ability adds an extra dimension to the Packers' offense. For a team looking to survive without Love and ease the workload on Jacobs, Wilson has been the surprise factor they didn’t know they needed.