5 New Packers Who Will Dominate in Their Green Bay Debuts Against the Eagles
Josh Jacobs
Josh Jacobs enters the 2024 season with the weight of Green Bay’s running game on his shoulders—literally and figuratively. The Packers made Jacobs one of their marquee offseason signings, luring him in to replace longtime fan favorite Aaron Jones, who was waived after the team couldn’t come to terms on a contract restructure. Jacobs has big shoes to fill, and the pressure on him has only intensified with recent injuries in the Packers’ backfield.
Initially, Green Bay envisioned Jacobs leading a dynamic running back room, sharing the load with bruising veteran AJ Dillon and promising rookie MarShawn Lloyd. But the football gods had other plans. Dillon is out for the year with a stinger, and Lloyd just returned to practice after battling a nagging hamstring injury. To add to the chaos, third-string back Emanuel Wilson is now dealing with a hip issue, putting the Packers' depth in peril.
That puts Jacobs in an unenviable position—he’s the man in the backfield, and there’s no safety net. In the past, head coach Matt LaFleur has favored a running back by committee approach, splitting carries to keep his stars fresh for the long grind of the NFL season. Jacobs won’t have that luxury in Week 1, especially with nine days off until Green Bay’s next game. Expect him to handle the bulk of the touches against a formidable Philadelphia Eagles front.
Philly may no longer have Fletcher Cox, but they’ve reloaded with high-profile draft picks Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis. If Green Bay is going to win the battle at the line of scrimmage, Jacobs will need to find a way to power through one of the best interior defensive lines in the league. Week 1 will be a real test of his ability to step up in Aaron Jones’ absence and carry the load for the Packers.
