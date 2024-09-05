5 New Packers Who Will Dominate in Their Green Bay Debuts Against the Eagles
Xavier McKinney
While rookies like Bullard and Williams are finding their footing at the next level, Xavier McKinney has already solidified himself as the steadying force in Green Bay's secondary. Leadership? Check. Playmaking? Double-check. That’s what the Packers signed up for when they inked McKinney to a four-year, $67 million contract this offseason, making him their prized free-agent acquisition.
McKinney isn't just filling a hole—he’s expected to elevate this defense. His role goes beyond just making tackles or picking off passes. He’s the quarterback of the defense, responsible for getting his teammates aligned correctly, calling out offensive shifts, and covering ground in Jeff Hafley’s new defensive scheme. At 25, McKinney is hitting his prime, and Green Bay is banking on that development continuing.
The Packers will need McKinney to hit the ground running in Week 1, and the stakes couldn’t be higher. They face a dynamic Philadelphia Eagles team loaded with weapons like A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Jalen Hurts. It’s a massive test right out of the gate, and Green Bay’s fans—who’ve been promised a rejuvenated defense under Hafley—aren’t known for their patience if things start to go south early.
But McKinney isn’t just here to manage expectations; he’s here to exceed them. If he can channel his playmaking prowess from his time with the New York Giants and help get this Packers’ defense off to a fast start, it will justify every cent of his new contract. Expect him to enter the scene with a big splash.