5 New Packers Who Will Dominate in Their Green Bay Debuts Against the Eagles
Javon Bullard and Evan Williams
It's hard enough for rookies to adjust to the NFL's pace, let alone make an immediate impact. The mental leap from college to the pros can be overwhelming—just mastering the playbook takes time, and when the speed of the game catches up, young players often struggle. But the Packers are betting that rookie safeties Javon Bullard and Evan Williams are exceptions to the rule.
Bullard has already locked up a starting spot next to Xavier McKinney (we’ll get to him in a minute), and Green Bay is buzzing about his potential.
What makes Bullard such a tantalizing prospect is his versatility. He can line up all over the field—from deep safety to covering receivers in the slot. Against an Eagles team stacked with weapons like A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert, Bullard’s ability to match up against different skill sets will be critical.
Evan Williams may not be a starter, but he’s going to see plenty of action. Green Bay's defense is expected to feature three-safety sets, allowing McKinney and Bullard to roam while Williams provides stability on the back end. Williams’ high football IQ and ability to diagnose plays quickly make him a perfect fit to help neutralize Philly's high-octane offense, led by Jalen Hurts.
Bullard and Williams are walking into a baptism by fire against a stacked Eagles offense, but the Packers are confident these two rookies are built for the challenge. Green Bay is counting on them to be ready from snap one.