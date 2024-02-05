5 Most Likely Bucks Trade Targets at the Deadline
These five veterans headline the Milwaukee Bucks' wish list at the 2024 trade deadline.
By Cem Yolbulan
5. Bogdan Bogdanovic
Yes, there is another Bogdanovic who was also previously targeted by the Milwaukee Bucks, who would also be an excellent fit for the 2023-24 Milwaukee Bucks.
Back in 2020, the Milwaukee Bucks had traded for Bogdan Bogdanovic, who was on the Sacramento Kings at the time. However, tampering and leaked information accusations caused the deal to fall through. Bogdanovic eventually signed with the Atlanta Hawks, where he thrived in a sixth-man role over the past 3.5 seasons.
This year, Bogdanovic is averaging a career-high in points while being as healthy as he has been in recent years. He is a dead-eye three-point shooter who can score from all over the court. He would be an immediate upgrade over Malik Beasley at the starting shooting guard position for the Milwaukee Bucks.
Bogdanovic is a key rotation piece for the Hawks but it looks like Atlanta might be going in a different direction with a potential Dejounte Murray trade. If they are looking to rebuild, they might want to move on from the 31-year-old Bogdanovic as well. The Bucks can look to acquire him with second-round picks and matching salary.
