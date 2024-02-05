5 Most Likely Bucks Trade Targets at the Deadline
These five veterans headline the Milwaukee Bucks' wish list at the 2024 trade deadline.
By Cem Yolbulan
4. Bojan Bogdanovic
The Milwaukee Bucks have previously been interested in Bojan Bogdanovic, but the Detroit Pistons' asking price was too steep that the talks didn't go anywhere. However, the fit still makes plenty of sense. And now that the Detroit Pistons are clearly not going anywhere, they might be more willing to part ways with the veteran forward.
At age 34, Bogdanovic is a step slower, potentially creating a defensive liability. But, he has good size at 6'7" and is a smart basketball player. And he is showing no signs of slowing down on the offensive end. He is still somehow averaging over 20 points per game on very good efficiency on a horrible Pistons team, hitting 41.5% of his threes.
Adding Bogdanovic would give the Bucks another scoring threat, both on-ball and off-ball. Giannis Antetokounmpo would have the most shooting and spacing he has ever had on the Bucks.
One issue with Bogdanovic is he is making $20 million per year for this season and next. That could be a bit too pricey for a team with salary cap challenges, but the on-court fit is undeniable.