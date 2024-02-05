5 Most Likely Bucks Trade Targets at the Deadline
These five veterans headline the Milwaukee Bucks' wish list at the 2024 trade deadline.
By Cem Yolbulan
3. Royce O'Neale
Another Brooklyn Net who would be cheaper to acquire is Royce O'Neale.
O'Neale is basically a poor man's Dorian Finney-Smith. He is smaller and worse defensively but he can do most of the things Finney-Smith can do for less money.
The 30-year-old swingman is on an expiring deal worth $9.5 million. This is a more palatable situation for the Bucks' salary cap situation going forward as they can move on from him in the summer if it doesn't work out. Plus, the Nets would part ways with him for much less since they presumably don't want to re-sign him in the offseason.
O'Neale can play both shooting guard and small forward with the ability to guard multiple positions. He is a career 38% three-point shooter and can run the pick-and-roll when needed. He could be acquirable for a package of Pat Connaughton and second-round picks, and he would be an immediate upgrade over him as a better defender and more reliable shooter. Lillard-O'Neale-Middleton-Antetokounmpo-Lopez starting five is certainly intriguing.