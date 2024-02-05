5 Most Likely Bucks Trade Targets at the Deadline
These five veterans headline the Milwaukee Bucks' wish list at the 2024 trade deadline.
By Cem Yolbulan
2. Dorian Finney-Smith
The Milwaukee Bucks are reportedly interested in the 30-year-old forward from the Brooklyn Nets. This makes plenty of sense as Finney-Smith has the prototypical skillset the Bucks are looking to add to their roster.
Finney-Smith can play both forward positions and has good size at 6'7" and 220 pounds. He can guard multiple positions while also being a reliable shooter from the outside. He is hitting 38.3% of his threes this season while defending the best wing scorers in the league night in and night out.
The best moments of Finney-Smith's career came with the Dallas Mavericks. In 2021-22, he was one of the most important members of the Mavs team that went to the conference finals. In the 18 games in the 2022 playoffs, Finney-Smith averaged over 38 minutes per game and made 42.6% of his threes.
He may not replicate that level of impact again, but Finney-Smith would be an excellent plug-and-play option for any playoff team in the league, including the Bucks. He is on a reasonable $14 million per year contract, making it easy to match salaries and pull off the trade.