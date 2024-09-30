5 Kickers the Packers Should Sign to Replace Brayden Narveson in Week 5
3. Riley Patterson
If recent NFL performances are the main criterion, Riley Patterson might be their guy. Patterson has connected on 88% of his field goal attempts over three seasons, but has bounced around the league during that time. He’s fresh off a rough preseason stint with Washington where he went just 2-for-5 on field goals, raising concerns about whether his consistency can be trusted.
4. Matthew Wright
It’s a bit of a mystery why Matthew Wright hasn't been given more opportunities in the NFL. He’s quietly hit 85% of his field goals and 95% of his extra points, which should be enough to earn him more looks. Wright lost a preseason battle for the Steelers' kicking job but remains one of the better available options based purely on his accuracy stats.
5. Anders Carlson
Going back to Carlson would feel like a step backward for the Packers, but he's still available. Green Bay parted ways with Carlson after a rough preseason, but he was initially brought in because of his potential.
At this point, the Packers know exactly what they’d be getting in Carlson: a cannon of a leg with frustrating inconsistency. However, if the Packers find the market too dry, Carlson could be a familiar face to consider.
None of these options scream game-changer, but that’s the state of the market right now. As the Packers mull over their decision, they’ll need to consider whether bringing in a new kicker would truly be an upgrade over sticking with Narveson and hoping he finds his form.
