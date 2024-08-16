5 Key Packers Veterans Who Need To Step up in 2024
The Green Bay Packers are a young team that will be relying on a plethora of inexperienced players to make significant contributions this season. After moving on from five of their six oldest players from a season ago, everyone moved up a notch in the leadership department. However, they will still need their veterans to step up, and pave the path for their young talent.
Those veterans will be looked upon to make contributions both on and off the field. They have the experience to know what it takes to succeed (and fail) at the NFL level.
So, without further ado, here are five Packers veterans they desperately need to fulfill their role to have a successful 2024 season.
1. Devonte Wyatt, Defensive Tackle
Wyatt may not be considered a veteran on most teams, but he is on the Packers. He's only entering his fourth year in the NFL after being drafted in the first round in 2022, but he is already 26 years old.
Unfortunately, at this point in the preseason, it doesn't appear he's earned a starting job at defensive tackle. Those spots go to Kenny Clark (duh) and TJ Slaton. That's disappointing for Wyatt, who needs to step up if the defense wants to improve from the middling performances they've become known for.
2. Christian Watson, Wide Receiver
It's nearly do-or-die time for Christian Watson. The athletic freak who was taken in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft has been marveled at thanks to his elite combination of size and athleticism. Analysts and fans are drooling over his potential.
However, at some point, the potential must turn into production or risk being labeled as another "what if?" After two injury-riddled seasons to begin his career, Watson appears to be finally healthy and ready to lead a wide receiver room brimming with potential.
3. Jaire Alexander, Cornerback
Jaire Alexander was solid last season, but the Packers didn't make him one of the highest-paid cornerbacks in the league to be merely above average. They need him to play like he gets paid. That's to say, they need him to return to the lockdown corner we've seen glimpses of throughout his career.
4. Elgton Jenkins, Left Guard
It's flown under the radar a bit, but Elgton Jenkins hasn't been elite for a couple of seasons now. After posting a career-high PFF grade of 82.1 in 2021, it fell to 72.3 in 2022 and down to 63.8 last season. That made him the 27th-ranked guard among 79 qualified players. The Packers need an anchor on their offensive line, and nobody is better positioned than Jenkins.
5. Greg Joseph, Kicker
It's still being determined if veteran kicker Greg Joseph will even beat out Anders Carlson for the job. Still, Green Bay desperately needs someone to step up and win the battle. They can't go into the season with as much uncertainty as they have now, especially since last season partly ended due to the inconsistency of the kicking game.
More Packers news and analysis: