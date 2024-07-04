5 Green Bay Packers Trying To Reignite Careers
1. Kenny Clark
One of Barry's biggest criticisms as the Packers' defensive coordinator (other than his passiveness) was that he didn't get the best out of his best players. Kenny Clark certainly falls into that category, as he took a step back compared to the first several years of his career.
That should all change this season, as Clark is a picture-perfect player for Hafley's system. He has a plethora of pass-rushing moves he can show off and an innate ability to stuff the run. He'll be the true anchor Green Bay needs in the middle of its defense.
The timing couldn't be better, either. Clark is entering the final year of his contract and will be a free agent next season if he and the team don't agree to an extension.
Although the two sides are reportedly working toward a new deal, the 2024 season could represent a golden opportunity for Clark to show he's worth one final massive contract before sliding into his early 30s.
