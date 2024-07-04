5 Green Bay Packers Trying To Reignite Careers
These five players on the Green Bay Packers are trying to reignite their careers during the 2024 season.
2. Devonte Wyatt
Similar to Walker, the Packers are looking to Devonte Wyatt to ignite his career by playing like the first-round pick they selected. So far, he's been underwhelming.
That should change under Hafley. Joe Barry wanted to play more conservatively by having his defensive linemen take up space and eat up blockers to free the linebackers behind them, Hafley wants his guys with their hands in the dirt to be more aggressive. That should play right into Wyatt's hands.
Wyatt is a good combination of a big body (6-foot-3 and 304 pounds) and a great athlete. We just haven't seen him put it all together yet. Despite only entering his third season, Wyatt is already 26-years-old. His clock is ticking, and it's time to show what he's all about.