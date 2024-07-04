5 Green Bay Packers Trying To Reignite Careers
3. Quay Walker
Quay Walker possesses all the physical traits you could possibly ask for in an inside linebacker. He has ideal size at 6-foot-4 and 241 pounds, ran a 4.52 second 40-yard dash and extremely physical.
Unfortunately, he struggles to quickly and accurately diagnose plays. This often leaves him out of position, as the play happens somewhere he isn't. That's concerning for an inside linebacker, who is expected to pursue the football.
Walker showed some slight improvements in his second season, but the Packers need more from him. They already took a risk by using a first-round pick at a non-premium position, and it's up to Walker to remind them why they thought so highly of him. Hopefully, switching to Jeff Hafley's 4-3 scheme will light a fire under him.