5 Green Bay Packers Trying To Reignite Careers
4. AJ Dillon
The Packers used a little-known contract mechanism on AJ Dillon, signing him to a four-year player qualifying contract that is a low-risk, high-reward move for the Packers and vice versa for Dillon.
Dillon was initially drafted to be Aaron Jones' long-term replacement, but never quite reached those heights. Instead, he's continued to struggle as his career has gone along. Now, he'll be entrenched in a tight battle to be Josh Jacobs' backup.
Dillon looks the part but has never been able to play the part. There was a clear difference when he was on the field last year compared to when Aaron Jones was out there. Dillon lacks a burst that allows him to get through holes and is unable to rely on his strength to get the job done.
He'll have the opportunity to regain his early-career form and show Green Bay (or another team) why he's ready to handle lead-back duties in the future.