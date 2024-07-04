Dairyland Express
Fansided

5 Green Bay Packers Trying To Reignite Careers

These five players on the Green Bay Packers are trying to reignite their careers during the 2024 season.

By Brian Sampson

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Green Bay Packers v Dallas Cowboys
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Green Bay Packers v Dallas Cowboys / Perry Knotts/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
2 of 5
Next

4. AJ Dillon

The Packers used a little-known contract mechanism on AJ Dillon, signing him to a four-year player qualifying contract that is a low-risk, high-reward move for the Packers and vice versa for Dillon.

Dillon was initially drafted to be Aaron Jones' long-term replacement, but never quite reached those heights. Instead, he's continued to struggle as his career has gone along. Now, he'll be entrenched in a tight battle to be Josh Jacobs' backup.

Dillon looks the part but has never been able to play the part. There was a clear difference when he was on the field last year compared to when Aaron Jones was out there. Dillon lacks a burst that allows him to get through holes and is unable to rely on his strength to get the job done.

He'll have the opportunity to regain his early-career form and show Green Bay (or another team) why he's ready to handle lead-back duties in the future.

Home/Green Bay Packers