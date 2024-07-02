5 Green Bay Packers Primed for a Bounce-Back Season in 2024
4. Eric Stokes, Cornerback
After a hot rookie season, Eric Stokes has struggled to stay on the field. Still recovering from injuries he suffered in 2022 and battling new ones, Stokes only played 110 defensive snaps last season. Green Bay needs more from him than that this season. A lot more.
Surprisingly, the Packers have shown confidence in Stokes despite declining his fifth-year rookie option. They didn't draft a cornerback until Day 3 and didn't sign one in free agency. This move signals that they’re relying on Stokes and/or Carrington Valentine to start at one of the outside cornerback spots.
This will be a fascinating battle to watch unfold in training camp and the preseason. But if we're being real, Stokes should run away with it if he plays anywhere close to his potential. It's time for him to re-establish himself as an up-and-coming corner in the NFL.
Stokes' journey back to form is one of the key stories to watch for the Packers this season. The talent is there, the opportunity is wide open, and the Packers are counting on him to deliver. This is his moment to prove that his rookie season wasn't a fluke and that he's ready to be a cornerstone of the Packers' secondary.
3. Jaire Alexander, Cornerback
The other cornerback spot will be Jaire Alexander’s, and he finds himself on this list for reasons that go beyond injuries. Sure, Alexander battled his fair share of health issues last season, and staying healthy in 2024 is a must. But more importantly, he needs to elevate his game when he's on the field.
Alexander is one of the highest-paid cornerbacks in the NFL, and it's time he acts like it—both on and off the field. If the Packers have any hopes of advancing further in the postseason, they need Alexander to play like the All-Pro he's supposed to be. The team can't afford the inconsistencies and the bouts of immature behavior in the locker room.
Alexander needs to step up on all fronts and become a leader of the Pack. He has the talent, no doubt, but now it's about channeling that talent consistently and setting an example. This season isn’t just about bouncing back; it’s about stepping up and showing why he’s worth every penny.