5 Green Bay Packers on the Hot Seat Entering Training Camp
Anthony Johnson Jr.
Like Rhyan, earning a starting gig will only get more difficult for Anthony Johnson Jr. after this season, so he needs to capitalize on the moment.
The Packers have seen a seismic shift at safety this offseason. Gone are the three players who played the most snaps at the position in 2023: Darnell Savage Jr., Rudy Ford, and Jonathan Owens. In their steed is prized free agent signing Xavier McKinney as well as three draft picks: second-rounder Javon Bullard, fourth-rounder Evan Williams, and fifth-rounder Kitan Oladapo.
McKinney will play every snap he's healthy for at one of the safety spots, leaving the other four to fight for the opposite job. Johnson was impressive as a 2023 seventh-round pick, but Bullard and Williams should be better than the competition he faced last season. He'll need to step up his game or risk being buried on the bench and the depth chart for the foreseeable future.
AJ Dillon
AJ Dillon risks falling to third on the depth chart (and maybe even being cut) if he doesn't come ready to play in training camp. Green Bay signed Josh Jacobs in free agency to replace Aaron Jones and drafted MarShawn Lloyd in the third round. Green Bay's coaching staff has already said Lloyd will play more than Dillon did during his rookie year, when he sat on the bench behind Jones and Jamaal Williams.
Dillon's lacked explosiveness and shiftiness. That, combined with his inability to overpower defenders like his size says he should, has resulted in him struggling with the rock in his hands. Green Bay needs some more explosiveness from their backup running back. We'll see if Dillon can be that guy.