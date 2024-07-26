5 Green Bay Packers on the Hot Seat Entering Training Camp
Football is back, baby! The Green Bay Packers kicked off training camp on Monday and are ready to return to the action. Green Bay will grind over the next six weeks as they prepare via training camp, joint practices, and preseason games to get ready for what they hope is another surprisingly successful season.
The Packers will have to deal with a different atmosphere in training camp. One year ago, they were underdogs trying to rebuild following Aaron Rodgers' departure. The expectations were low, as they were the youngest team in the NFL.
Although they're still one of the youngest teams, the expectations couldn't be any different. Green Bay not only made the playoffs last year, but they won a game in dominant fashion before barely falling short against the San Francisco 49ers. There's no reason they can't take the next step this season.
However, several players will need to step up their game to do that. These five players are on the hot seat entering training camp and must prove their value to the team.
Sean Rhyan
The Packers let Jon Runyan walk in free agency, probably, because they have at least some level of confidence in Sean Rhyan. Drafted in the third round in 2022, he's trying to shake the draft-bust curse that has plagued Green Bay for decades.
He was off to a slow start, but made progress last season. He even rotated snaps with Runyan toward the end of the season. The Packers hope he can carry that momentum into this season and earn a starting job. That won't be easy, as he'll have to fend off Zach Tom and/or Jordan Morgan to do so. It's now or never for Rhyan, as maintaining a starting job will only get more difficult after this season.