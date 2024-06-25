5 Free Agents the Packers Should Sign Following Offseason Workouts
2. Zach Cunningham, Linebacker
Thanks to their switch to the 4-3, the Packers need to target another area of depth at linebacker. To begin the offseason, they were open about being thin at the position. Since then, they've cut De'Vondre Campbell but added Ty'Ron Hopper and Edgerrin Cooper via the draft.
Both rookies should push for playing time alongside Quay Walker and Isaiah McDuffie, but there are still too many question marks at the position for my liking. That's where a proven veteran like Zach Cunningham can be part of the equation.
Cunningham isn't going to knock your socks off with his play, but he is a reliable, steady veteran. He's struggled with missed tackles over the years, but he is generally solid against both the run and in coverage. This gives Green Bay some flexibility to use him depending on the down and distance. Cunningham would be a good buy-low candidate to help bolster the inside linebacker depth.