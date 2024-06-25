5 Free Agents the Packers Should Sign Following Offseason Workouts
4. Greg Van Roten, Guard
The Packers are still piecing together their offensive line puzzle after losing David Bakhtiari, Jon Runyan, and Yosh Nijman last season. Adding first-rounder Jordan Morgan, fifth-rounder Jacob Monk, sixth-rounder Travis Glover, and signing tackle Andre Dillard has certainly helped. But imagine the boost from signing veteran Greg Van Roten.
Bringing in Van Roten would solidify the guard rotation and provide a dependable veteran presence to challenge Sean Rhyan for the starting spot. Sure, Van Roten has been a bit of a nomad lately, playing for three teams in three years. But he’s coming off one of the best seasons of his career, proving he’s still got gas in the tank.
At 34, Van Roten isn’t a long-term solution, but a one-year, budget-friendly deal could be worth the risk. For the Packers, securing Van Roten could be the key to shoring up the guard position and adding much-needed depth, especially if injuries strike. With this savvy move, Green Bay can keep building a rock-solid offensive line for the season ahead.
3. Connor Williams, Center
Another way the Packers can improve their offensive line depth is by targeting center Connor Williams. Despite tearing his ACL in Week 13, he should be ready to go by the start of the season, giving the Packers plenty of time to check out his medicals during the break and bring him on before training camp if everything looks clean.
A former second-round pick, Williams is a very good run-blocker in the middle and can clear lanes for Josh Jacobs, AJ Dillon and MarShawn Lloyd. He can also hold his own in pass protection. At just 27 years old, he could be someone brought on board to challenge Josh Myers in the final year of his rookie contract.