5 Former Packers Still Unemployed Entering Week 2
By Cem Yolbulan
David Bakhtiari, LT
The Packers legend has been dealing with injuries for the past three seasons but he is reportedly healthy and ready to contribute. The three-time Pro Bowler was released by the Packers back in March due to his massive contract and the fact that he only appeared in 13 games in the last three seasons.
Bakhtiari would bring a ton of experience and competence to a team looking for offensive line help. The 32-year-old may not be reliable in terms of availability but he was still good when he was on the field. He has over a 75 PFF grade in each of the past three seasons.
Considering how many teams are looking for capable left tackle play, Bakhtiari should find a new team at some point in the season if he so desires.
Mason Crosby, K
This one hits close to home for Packers fans. Green Bay has found it incredibly difficult to replace Mason Crosby. Since the experienced kicker who spent 16 seasons with the Packers left in the 2023 offseason, the team has notably struggled in the position. We don't need to rehash what went down with Anders Carlson last year.
Crosby signed for the New York Giants at the end of last year and appeared in three games. He is 40 years old so he may not want to return to the NFL but he will likely get a chance when a kicker-needy team comes calling.