5 Former Packers Still Unemployed Entering Week 2
By Cem Yolbulan
Rudy Ford, S
Ford spent the last two seasons with the Packers and started 15 games. He played 43% of defensive snaps in 2022 and 73% last year. In that span, he recorded five interceptions, nine passes defended, 115 tackles, and received 74.6 and 69.9 PFF grades in back-to-back seasons.
That is why it is surprising that Ford hasn't been able to find a team so far as he is coming off the best two-year stretch of his career. Before he signed in Green Bay, he bounced around the league as a sixth-round pick and played for three teams in five seasons.
In August, he signed with the Carolina Panthers but was released before the roster cutdown date.
Even though it was understandable that the Packers moved on from him because of their depth at safety, it's difficult to comprehend why Ford's phone isn't ringing. That will likely change soon.
Adrian Amos, S
Another veteran safety who is finding it hard to find a new team is Adrian Amos. The Packers signed Amos to a four-year, $37 million deal in the 2019 offseason after he spent four successful years in Chicago.
Amos had a similarly successful stretch with the Packers for four years before eventually showing signs of decline in his final season. He was still reliable and productive, starting 66 games and recording seven interceptions, four sacks, and 362 tackles.
After spending 2023 with the Jets and the Texans, the 31-year-old signed with the Jaguars in the offseason. He was released before the start of the season and is now available as a free agent.