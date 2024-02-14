5 Former Brewers Without Jobs as Spring Training Begins
There's several ex-Milwaukee Brewers without jobs heading into 2024 Spring Training.
4. Jackie Bradley Jr.
Jackie Bradley Jr.'s MLB career looked dead in the water at the end of the 2022 season after he tried to find new life following a total 2021 dud for the Brewers. His much-hyped return to the Boston Red Sox didn't go as planned, with them releasing him in August of that year.
He then landed with the Toronto Blue Jays and put up a lackluster 1 HR, 9 RBI and .178/..250/.274 slashline across 40 games to close the year.
However, JBJ landed with the Kansas City Royals in March 2023 and ended up making 43 appearances for the AL Central basement dwellers. His time there was somehow worse than his Blue Jays stint, though, posting a .188 OBP with just 14 hits across 105 at-bats.
Unlike the others mentioned here, this may very well be the end of the line for Bradley, who offers little upside to clubs at this point.
5. Daniel Vogelbach
Daniel Vogelbach's time in Milwaukee helped him get back on track following a disastrous start to the 2020 season. He then briefly suited up for the Pittsburgh Pirates before being dealt to the New York Mets, whom he spent the past 1.5 seasons with.
Vogelbach still has strong appeal as a home run hitter at 31 years old, totaling 31 HRs and 107 RBI since the 2022 campaign. With an OBP of .351 and slugging percentage of .421 as well during this time, it's clear he can still bring pop to a lineup.
Once some of the bigger free agents left come off of the board, expect Vogelbach to follow soon after.
