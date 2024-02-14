5 Former Brewers Without Jobs as Spring Training Begins
There's several ex-Milwaukee Brewers without jobs heading into 2024 Spring Training.
2. Josh Donaldson
Speaking of declining big names, Josh Donaldson is on the market as well following the 2023 campaign.
Like Wong, Donaldson failed to impress with a new team this past season, but this time the club was none other than Milwaukee. The former MVP joined the Brewers for the stretch run after being released by the New York Yankees in August, giving Donaldson a chance to help a club eyeing a postseason run.
Well, he didn't turn out to be much of a help. The veteran logged just 10 hits across 59 at-bats, and without the short porch, Donaldson recorded seven fewer home runs as a Brewer (3) than he did with the Yankees (7) in 2023.
Again, Donaldson's accolades and history are sure to get him a look from some MLB team at some point in 2024. The home run threat he brings will entice any club desperate to add some power, but it's clear that element of Donaldson's game is declining at this stage of his career.
3. Jean Segura
Jean Segura was one of the most active players on this list in 2023, as he racked up 85 appearances for the Miami Marlins.
Unfortunately, that extended playing time didn't lead to many results. Segura's 21 RBI and 25 runs scored were the fewest he's posted in a season since his debut campaign in 2012. His OBP of just .277 was also the lowest of his career, showing the infielder's limited offensive impact.
Segura's hard hit percentage of 39.4% was above his career average, so he hasn't totally lost the juice in his bat just yet. However, he's seen his ground ball percentage also rise in each of the past two seasons (56.2 in 2022, 58.4 in 2023), which prompts concerns as he loses some of his signature speed.
Still, given his past production and starting experience, expect Segura to be one of the first calls infield-needy clubs make ahead of Opening Day.