5 Bucks Who Won't Be Back in 2024
2. Malik Beasley, Combo
Malik Beasley was a terrific signing for the Bucks last year. Don't get it twisted. He signed a one-year deal for $2.7 million, hoping to boost his value and sign a bigger and longer deal this offseason. Consider it mission somewhat accomplished.
Beasley started 77 games for the Bucks but lost that gig very late in the season when he was mired in a shooting slump. Milwaukee asked him to be their primary defensive stopper, a role he shouldn't have been pegged into. However, Beasley showed up every night and gave his best effort, even if the results were inconsistent.
Given the Bucks' financial situation, the most they can offer him is 120 percent of last year's contract. It's highly likely he'll be able to command more than that on the open market.
1. Pat Connaughton, Wing
Pat Connaughton is essentially under contract for two more years--He's on the books for $9.4 million in 2024-25 and has a player option for the same amount in 2025-26. There's no way he will decline that option and make more money on the open market, regardless of which team he is playing for at the time.
Connaughton has lost a step over the last couple of years. His contributions on defense, the glass, and from behind the arc have been on a decline. That doesn't bode well for his future role in Milwaukee.
He's extension eligible this summer, and if Milwaukee isn't going to extend him (they shouldn't), they need to move on. His salary gives them a very tradeable piece, even if he's a negative asset at this point. Expect him to be moved on draft night.
In other Bucks news: