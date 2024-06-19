5 Bucks Who Won't Be Back in 2024
4. Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Forward
Thanasis Antetokounmpo wouldn't be on this list if it weren't for a torn achillies he suffered following the season. Although he's not an NBA-quality player and is only on the roster because of his brother, Giannis Antetokounmpo, he has been a great teammate and elite energy guy at the end of the bench.
However, it's not worth bringing him back and paying his salary plus the luxury tax penalities for a guy who will be out the entire season, especially one who doesn't contribute on the court.
Antetokounmpo might have another role next season, although I doubt it will be in a formal coaching capacity. Still, keep an eye out for him and how he remains involved in Milwaukee next season and beyond.
3. Danilo Gallinari, Forward
Danilo Gallinari was a late-season addition to the Bucks to bolster their frontcourt. Since the days of Budenholzer, Milwaukee has primarily operated with just three big men--Giannis, Brook Lopez, and Bobby Portis. Relying on just three players is a risky ordeal when you're one injury away from being extremely thin.
Gallinari had some decent moments in the playoffs when the Bucks were desperate for some quality minutes. However, it's clear his best days are behind him and he doesn't fit the mold for what the Bucks need moving forward. He's lost several steps and is a complete defensive liability while providing diminishing returns on offense.
Gallinari's most realistic path next season might be overseas in Europe. He could pursue a return to his home country of Italy as a means of finishing his basketball career.