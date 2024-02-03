5 Bucks Who Won't Survive the Trade Deadline
The Milwaukee Bucks are active in talks ahead of the trade deadline. Here are five players they are most likely to part ways with.
By Cem Yolbulan
5. Andre Jackson Jr.
The 22-year-old rookie has played as well as anyone could expect from a second-round pick this season. He started eight games and held his own when his name was called upon. He plays hard, can defend, and provides energy and dynamism when needed.
However, he is still a raw player. Even as a college player at UConn, he was a very limited offensive player, rarely shooting or looking to score.
It's hard to see Jackson Jr. be a playoff contributor immediately with his offensive limitations. He would need to make significant improvements on the offensive end to become an impact player for a championship contender.
And the Bucks don't have that time to wait for him. Their championship window is now. They need playoff-proven veterans to complement their core of Lillard, Antetokounmpo, Middleton, and Lopez.
As high of an upside Andre Jackson Jr. may have, he is unlikely to reach those levels on this team due to the limited role he is going to have. Trading him to a rebuilding team for immediate help makes some sense.
Even if the Bucks don't make a significant trade, they still have the third-best odds in the NBA to win the title at +500 on FanDuel Sportsbook.
More Bucks news:
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.