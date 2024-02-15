5 Bucks Playing Their Final Season in Milwaukee
The days of this Milwaukee Bucks core are numbered.
By Cem Yolbulan
Khris Middleton
Nobody in Milwaukee wants to hear this but this is a real possibility. Bucks fans understandably love Khris Middleton. He is a great success story, a second-round pick who blossomed into a three-time All-Star and helped build this franchise ground up. Middleton and Antetokounmpo are one of the greatest duos in franchise history.
However, the Bucks have to make some tough decisions. Middleton is not the player he used to be. He never quite got back to where he was before his injury. He missed most of the season last year and is only playing 26 minutes per game this season, avoiding back-to-backs. He regularly misses games due to minor setbacks.
How big of a workload Middleton can carry in the playoffs at age 32 is a big question mark. Whether he will be able to sustain his health and play heavy minutes for an extended period of time remains to be seen. But the Bucks are paying him $31.6 million next season. He is supposed to be the third star on this team but is currently averaging a meager 14.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 5 assists per game.
Milwaukee can certainly do better for the salary they are paying Middleton. Can he rediscover his form and be a closer for the Bucks again in the postseason? Maybe. But a younger, more reliable option at the wing would be more preferable. A trade package including Middleton and a first-round pick for an upgrade there makes plenty of sense for the Bucks.