5 Bucks on Thin Ice After Doc Rivers Hiring
The Milwaukee Bucks are going to be active in the trade market. Here are the players most likely to be moved ahead of the deadline.
By Cem Yolbulan
Andre Jackson Jr.
The 22-year-old rookie was a second-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and has done nothing but play well in his limited minutes. He already surprisingly started in eight games and has regularly been getting minutes.
But, he is also one of the only young players with trade value on this team. So if Milwaukee wants to make a roster upgrade, they might need to include Jackson Jr. as a sweetener in trade offers.
Jackson Jr. has potential. He is athletic and he can defend. However, he is also a shooting guard who can't shoot. It's hard to see him play a major role in the offseason due to his offensive limitations. So, it makes some sense to move on from him while his trade value is high.
MarJon Beauchamp
Beauchamp is basically the 2022 version of Andre Jackson Jr. He was the Bucks' late first-round selection in the 2022 NBA Draft and has similar strengths and weaknesses. He plays hard and defends well, but he is a very limited offensive player.
He doesn't have the highest upside as he is already 23 years old but if there is a team in the league that values him, he could help bring back veteran contributors.
A rebuilding team can still try to develop Beauchamp and turn him into a solid two-way wing, but the Bucks don't have the time. Their championship window is now.