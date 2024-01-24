5 Bucks on Thin Ice After Doc Rivers Hiring
The Milwaukee Bucks are going to be active in the trade market. Here are the players most likely to be moved ahead of the deadline.
By Cem Yolbulan
The Milwaukee Bucks are certainly not happy with how the 2023-24 season is progressing. Despite being in second place in the Eastern Conference, the Bucks decided to make the shocking decision to fire their head coach Adrian Griffin 43 games into his tenure. This shows that no one is safe in Milwaukee in this championship-or-bust season.
The players who are no longer in the team's plans will be decided by the new head coach Doc Rivers. There is not much time left before the February 7 trade deadline, so Milwaukee needs to start making calls if they want to upgrade their roster for a championship run.
Here are the players who are the likeliest candidates to not be on the team past the deadline.
Pat Connaughton
There is already reporting that the Bucks are shopping the 31-year-old veteran forward. Connaughton, who has been with the team for six seasons, was an integral part of the Bucks' 2021 championship team. His athleticism and defense declined in recent seasons but he is still one of the first names off the bench for Milwaukee.
He makes almost $10 million for the season and it's hard to argue that he has been worth that. A better defender for that price would do wonders for the Bucks' rotation.