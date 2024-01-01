5 Bucks Leaving Milwaukee in 2024
The five most likely Bucks to say goodbye to Milwaukee in the new year.
4. Robin Lopez
Speaking of unimpressive big men, Robin Lopez appears to be at the end of his NBA journey.
The once-solid center who excelled at doing the dirty work doesn’t seem to have much left in the tank at this point. Brook’s brother has suited up in just eight contests during the 2023-24 season while averaging 2.9 minutes per appearance, which casts serious doubt on his ability to contribute on a contender anymore.
Milwaukee is already using a roster spot on another famous player’s brother in Thanasis Antetokounmpo, so it’s time to get serious about better optimizing the bench. RoLo is over the hill and will turn 36 years old by the time the playoffs roll around. His seat would be better used on a player with more long-term potential to help this team compete in the east.
5. Cameron Payne
Cam Payne is another veteran whose impact is declining with age. The journeyman was signed as cheap guard depth this offseason, and he’s bringing nothing more to the table than that with averages of 6.3 PPG and 2.4 APG across 32 appearances.
The Bucks weren’t expecting Sixth Man of the Year-type production from the 29-year-old, but it’s safe to say he’s been an underwhelming presence off the bench.
With only so many years left on their championship window, Milwaukee shouldn’t settle when someone doesn’t work out. Affordable guards who can help fill reserve minutes are a dime a dozen. It’s clearly worth pursuing other players who could give them more bang for their buck than Payne, whether mid-season on the buyout market or when the campaign is over.