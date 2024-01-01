5 Bucks Leaving Milwaukee in 2024
The five most likely Bucks to say goodbye to Milwaukee in the new year.
3. Marques Bolden
One way for cash-strapped contenders to get extra production is through their two-way slots. These trial contracts have sometimes led to players getting deals to join NBA rosters without having to worry about G League demotions, like current Bucks guard A.J. Green.
While it’s early, it doesn’t appear likely center Marques Bolden will end up sticking around in that fashion.
After two years since his last NBA game, Bolden finally got a chance at a comeback in Milwaukee this offseason. Unfortunately for him, he's found playing time tough to come by. Bolden’s played under three total minutes across two appearances this campaign and hasn’t even scored yet for the Bucks.
Meanwhile, he’s spent most of his time with the Wisconsin Herd in the G League, where’s averaged a fine but unspectacular 12.7 PPG and 5.6 RPG in 24.5 minutes per contests.
Fellow two-way players Lindell Washington (19.8 PPG, 30.2 MPG for the Herd) and TyTy Washington (13.2 PPG, 28.2) are both out-producing the big man and seeing more playing time, which doesn’t bode well for his chances of keeping his deal at the end of the season.