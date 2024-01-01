5 Bucks Leaving Milwaukee in 2024
The five most likely Bucks to say goodbye to Milwaukee in the new year.
2. Malik Beasley
Everyone knew Milwaukee got a potential steal this offseason by inking wing Malik Beasley to a meager one year, $2.7 million contract. While he’d recently failed to capture the heights of his impressive 2020-21 campaign, his 3-point shooting and defense at just 26 years old still made him much more valuable than a minimum contract.
Yet, Beasley decided to take this “prove it” deal for the chance to get the league’s attention on a contender. After all, there’s no better way for a role player to show their worth than helping a team vie for a title, just like Bruce Brown did for the Denver Nuggets last season.
So far, Beasley and the Bucks have to be happy with his decision. The former No. 19 overall pick has immediately assumed a big role in Adrian Griffin’s rotation, starting every game to this point while averaging a solid 11.8 PPG and 4.3 RPG while shooting a scorching 46.8% from deep.
Beasley’s gotten the opportunity to showcase his talents, and he’s doing that while also proving he can work seamlessly alongside star teammates. That’s an attractive quality on its own, let alone the fact he’s also handling the team’s toughest defensive assignments with Jae Crowder sidelined.
Unfortunately, this all will likely lead to Beasley’s departure as a free agent. He’s simply too talented to stay on another minimum deal, and surely another team desperate for help on the wing will give him the bag this summer.