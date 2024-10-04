5 Brewers Who Won't Be Back in 2025 After Heartbreaking Wild Card Loss
By Jovan Alford
5. Frankie Montas
The Brewers acquired the 31-year-old Montas ahead of July’s trade deadline from the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for Jake Junis, Joey Wiemer, and cash considerations.
It was a move Milwaukee needed to make to give them another capable starting pitcher for the stretch run and postseason. In his 19 starts with the Reds, Montas had a 4-8 record and 5.01 ERA. He also allowed 14 home runs but recorded 78 strikeouts in 93.1 innings pitched.
After he was sent to the Brew Crew, Montas’ ERA slightly dropped down to 4.55. However, he still allowed 10 home runs but produced 70 strikeouts in 57.1 innings pitched (11 starts).
The 31-year-old pitched well in August, posting a 3.82 ERA and holding opponents to a .234 batting average in six starts. But his ERA ballooned up to 5.55 in September/October, despite opponents hitting .202 in five starts.
The veteran starter has a mutual option for $20 million in 2025, which the Brewers will likely not accept this offseason. Even though he was a starter for Game 2 of the NL Wild Card series against the Mets, he’s not a top-two starting pitcher based on what he’s shown this season. Montas will look to pick up a 1 or 2-year deal this offseason as a No. 3 or 4 starter.
