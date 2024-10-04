5 Brewers Who Won't Be Back in 2025 After Heartbreaking Wild Card Loss
By Jovan Alford
4. Gary Sanchez
The 31-year-old designated hitter gave the Brewers some pop in the second half of the season, but with them already having Rhys Hoskins, it doesn’t make sense for Sanchez to come back.
Sanchez signed a one-year, $3 million contract in February after spending the 2023 season with the San Diego Padres. The veteran slugger played 89 games this season for the Brewers, hitting .220 with 11 home runs and 37 RBI.
The right-handed hitter spent most of the season at designated hitter (47 games), but also took some reps at catcher (28) and at first base (4). Sanchez hit the ball well in August, posting a .268 batting average with two home runs and 10 RBI.
However, his batting average took a nosedive in September/October as Sanchez hit a lowly .163 at the plate with two home runs and three RBI. The veteran catcher has a mutual option for the next season, which the Brewers could decide to exercise.
Sanchez would be an upgrade over Eric Haase, who only played in 30 games this season and is arbitration-eligible. But MLB Trade Rumors projects Haase to get $1.8 million in arbitration this offseason, which isn’t horrible.
That said, Sanchez has shown in his last two stops with the Padres and Brewers that he can be a solid backup catcher and designated hitter. Milwaukee likely knows this and could use his spot on the roster to address other needs.