5 Brewers Who Won't Be Back in 2025 After Heartbreaking Wild Card Loss
By Jovan Alford
2. Joe Ross
The 31-year-old relief pitcher will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Ross pitched well out of the bullpen and as a spot starter for Milwaukee this season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, which cost him the last two seasons of his career.
The veteran pitcher signed with the Brewers last offseason on a one-year, $1.75 million deal. He made 25 appearances for Milwaukee this season, which included 10 starts. Overall, Ross had a 3-6 record with a 3.77 ERA. He also produced 66 strikeouts in 74 innings pitched and only gave up seven home runs.
As a starter, Ross didn’t pitch well as he had a 4.98 ERA and allowed opponents to hit .267 at the plate. However, out of the bullpen, he was a completely different pitcher. The 31-year-old sported a pristine 1.67 ERA and held opponents to a .220 batting average.
Based on Ross’ success as a reliever, there could be another team in the majors this offseason that believes he could become a dynamic bullpen piece. With the Brewers having a dynamic young pitcher (Jacob Misiorowski) and the potential return of Brandon Woodruff, there might not be room for Ross next season.