5 Bold Predictions for Packers Initial 53-Man Roster
Packers Keep 12 Defensive Backs
Even as the Packers transition to a 4-3 defensive scheme under new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, the NFL’s pass-heavy nature demands that they maintain a deep and versatile secondary. This could lead to Green Bay keeping as many as 12 defensive backs on the roster—especially since they’re likely only keeping four defensive ends.
At cornerback, Jaire Alexander, Eric Stokes, Carrington Valentine, and Keisean Nixon are locks. In this scenario, Corey Ballentine and rookie Kalen King also secure spots. Ballentine has been a solid contributor since joining the Packers last year, and King’s potential as a rookie makes him a valuable addition.
At safety, marquee free agent signing Xavier McKinney is joined by rookies Javon Bullard and Evan Williams, and second-year pro Anthony Johnson as locks. McKinney and Bullard are expected to play significant roles, with Williams and Johnson providing depth.
Rookie Kitan Oladapo, who has shown promise throughout camp, earns a fifth safety spot, while veteran Zayne Anderson secures his place thanks to his value on special teams. Anderson’s experience in those units is something the Packers will want to retain.
Packers Temporarily Keep Anders Carlson
Somebody has to win the kicking job, right? With Greg Joseph slumping in recent weeks, second-year pro Anders Carlson appears to be the guy—for now. Carlson has a powerful leg, capable of booming kicks from deep, but his inconsistency from the 30-40 yard range is a concern.
Given Carlson’s ups and downs, the Packers are likely to keep him on the initial 53-man roster, but they’ll continue to scour the waiver wire and free agency for potential upgrades. Don’t be surprised if Carlson is the starter in Week 1, only to be replaced if a more reliable option becomes available. For now, though, he gets the nod.
