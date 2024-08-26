5 Bold Predictions for Packers Initial 53-Man Roster
Packers Keep Seven Wide Receivers
With only one quarterback on their roster, the Packers could allocate that extra spot to another position—the wide receivers.
The Packers’ wide receiver competition was one of the most intriguing storylines of the preseason, especially when compared to the lackluster quarterback battle. The top four—Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, and Dontayvion Wicks—are locked in, forming a young and promising core that the Packers hope will continue to develop.
But the battle behind them was fierce. Grant DuBose emerged as a surprise contender, pushing Malik Heath and Bo Melton all the way to the final whistle. Each of these players had their moments in camp and the preseason, showcasing unique skills that could contribute to the team.
While the Packers might not want to keep seven receivers on the roster for the entire season, they could start that way as they continue to evaluate the group. This approach would give them additional time to make the tough decisions while ensuring they don’t lose a promising player to waivers too early.
Packers Cut Brenton Cox and Arron Mosby
Brenton Cox and Arron Mosby both turned heads during training camp and preseason games. They showed plenty of potential and clearly have bright futures in the NFL. However, the Packers find themselves in a tough spot.
With Rashan Gary, Preston Smith, Kingsley Enagbare, and Lukas Van Ness already locked into the top four spots at defensive end, there’s simply no room for a fifth or sixth player to see meaningful snaps—barring injury.
The ideal scenario for Green Bay would be to keep both Cox and Mosby on the practice squad, allowing them to continue their development. However, that might be wishful thinking. Given how well they performed, it’s likely that at least one of them will draw interest from other teams. The Packers may end up having to choose between the two, hoping to keep at least one of these young pass rushers around for the future.