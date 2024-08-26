5 Bold Predictions for Packers Initial 53-Man Roster
The Green Bay Packers have completed the evaluation period of training camp and preseason, and now the focus shifts to finalizing the initial 53-man roster from the 90 players currently in camp.
Roster deadline day looms on Tuesday, Aug. 27, with all teams required to trim their rosters to 53 players by 3 p.m. CT. That means Green Bay will have to let go of at least 37 players (and possibly more if they make waiver claims).
While most players likely know their fate, there are always a few surprises when the final roster is announced. With that in mind, here are five bold predictions about what the Packers might do with their initial 53-man roster.
Packers Keep One Quarterback
Sean Clifford and Michael Pratt battled it out this preseason, but neither quarterback did much to inspire confidence as a reliable backup to Jordan Love. Both players had their moments, but overall, it was an underwhelming competition.
Here’s where things get interesting: Given that both Clifford and Pratt struggled, it’s unlikely another team would claim them if the Packers cut them. That opens the door for a bold move—keeping only Jordan Love on the active roster, at least initially.
By doing so, the Packers could maximize roster flexibility and possibly keep an extra player at another position. They could then slide both Pratt and Clifford to the practice squad, or perhaps just one, while scouring the waiver wire for a more promising backup option. This approach gives Green Bay options and the flexibility to adjust as the season progresses. After all, in the NFL, having options is never a bad thing.