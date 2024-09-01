5 Bold Predictions for Packers 2024 NFL Season
Rashan Gary Leads the NFL in Sacks
For the Packers to hit their stride this season, they can’t rely solely on their offense to light up the scoreboard. The defense will need to hold its own, and that’s where new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley comes into play. Hafley’s task is to unlock the full potential of Green Bay’s defensive playmakers, with Rashan Gary standing front and center.
Gary’s journey over the past two seasons has been defined by resilience. After tearing his ACL in 2022, he spent the entire offseason focused on rehabbing, pushing his body to get back to where it was before the injury. In 2023, he returned to the field and put up a solid nine sacks—a respectable number, but a far cry from what Gary is truly capable of.
This offseason was different. Fully healthy for the first time in two years, Gary was able to shift his focus from recovery to refinement. He fine-tuned his game, honing his pass-rushing moves and sharpening the athleticism that once made him a top prospect. Now, with Hafley at the helm, Gary is poised to take the leap from a good defensive end to an elite one.
Hafley’s scheme is designed to maximize Gary’s strengths. Expect to see Gary with his hand in the dirt more often, allowing him to explode off the line and wreak havoc in the backfield. The combination of Gary’s physical tools, his relentless work ethic, and a scheme that plays to his strengths could result in a career year.