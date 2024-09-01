5 Bold Predictions for Packers 2024 NFL Season
Christian Watson Plays All 17 Games
There’s no question about Christian Watson’s physical gifts—he’s the kind of athletic marvel that makes scouts drool and defensive backs shudder. At 6-foot-4, 208 pounds, with a blazing 4.36-second 40-yard dash and a 38.5-inch vertical, Watson is, in every sense, a freak of nature. His potential to become one of the NFL’s elite wide receivers is undeniable, and the Packers are banking on him making that leap.
There’s work to be done, particularly with his hands, but the real issue has been his availability. As the saying goes, the best ability is availability, and that’s been Watson’s Achilles’ heel. In his first two seasons, Watson has missed 14 of a possible 34 games, primarily due to soft tissue injuries. It’s been a maddening pattern of potential being sidelined by recurring hamstring issues.
This offseason, Watson took a proactive approach, visiting a specialist to address these nagging injuries. The specialist pinpointed some weaknesses, and Watson committed himself to a rigorous regimen to strengthen those areas. The result was a healthy training camp and preseason—a sign of what could finally be a full, injury-free season.
When Watson is on the field, he’s a game-changer. His ability to stretch the field not only creates opportunities for himself but also opens up the underneath routes for his teammates. His presence forces defenses to account for his speed and size on every play, which can disrupt even the best-laid defensive schemes. For the first time in his career, he'll play all 17 regular season games.