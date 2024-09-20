5 Bold Predictions for Packers in Week 3 vs. Titans
Packers Win a Slugfest
If you like high-scoring, offensive fireworks, Week 3’s Packers-Titans game might not be your cup of tea.
This one has all the makings of another grind-it-out slugfest, much like Green Bay’s Week 2 victory. With Love (likely) sidelined for a second consecutive game, the Packers will need to once again lean into a low-scoring, possession-dominant style of football if they want to emerge with a win and move to 2-1 on the season.
Despite their 0-2 record, the Titans' defense is the real deal. They’re leading the league in total yards allowed per game (413) and are first in yards allowed per play (3.8). This isn’t some fluke statline—they've been stonewalling offenses at every level. Tennessee might just be the best defense the Packers have faced so far, which means Willis and the offense will need to be strategic, methodical, and above all, patient.
The good news is the Titans' offense and special teams have been less than stellar. They’ve made their fair share of mistakes, which has allowed their opponents to rack up 48 points in two games despite Tennessee’s stingy defense.
Green Bay’s defense, on the other hand, has already demonstrated a knack for forcing turnovers. They’ve shown they can create chaotic situations that lead to mistakes. In a game where offensive opportunities may be limited, a couple of key turnovers or short-field situations could tilt the balance.
Expect a game that’s more about body blows than knockout punches—short runs, gritty defensive stands, and a heavy reliance on field position. It won’t be pretty, and it certainly won't be one for the highlight reels, but sometimes it’s the ugly wins that matter most. When the dust settles, the Packers will have found a way to navigate the muck and come out on top. At the end of the day, no one will care how it looked; they'll just see a W in the column for Green Bay.