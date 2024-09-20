5 Bold Predictions for Packers in Week 3 vs. Titans
Jordan Love Doesn't Play
Jordan Love returned to practice this week, sparking a wave of optimism among Packers fans. After going down with a nasty-looking MCL sprain at the end of the Week 1 loss to the Eagles, his presence on the practice field—jogging, jumping around—felt like a minor miracle.
The reality is, that it's a bit premature for Love to make his return to the field. As promising as those practice field appearances are, the Packers have to think bigger picture. Love is the franchise quarterback, the centerpiece of their long-term vision. And while the lure of a quick comeback is tantalizing, risking further injury to rush him back for a Week 3 matchup isn’t worth it, especially when you consider the context of the season.
The Packers' gritty win over the Colts in Week 2 bought them some breathing room. Sitting at 1-1 is a world away from being 0-2; it allows Green Bay to exercise patience with their QB1. Why risk it all for a non-conference game in September when the stakes will be much higher down the road?
The smart play here is to prioritize the long-term health of their quarterback. Give Love another week to recover fully from his MCL sprain, ensuring he's 100% ready to lead this team for the rest of the season and beyond.