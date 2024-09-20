5 Bold Predictions for Packers in Week 3 vs. Titans
Christian Watson Scores a Touchdown
Christian Watson has been more Houdini than highlight reel through the first two weeks of the season. The flashes of brilliance from his first two years have been few and far between, leading to some warranted concern about his impact on this offense.
Week 1 saw Watson targeted five times, reeling in three catches for a modest 13 yards and a touchdown. Not exactly a breakout performance, but at least his presence was felt.
Week 2 was a complete vanishing act. The Packers leaned on a run-heavy game plan with Malik Willis under center, and Watson was left out in the cold—literally not seeing a single target come his way. For a receiver as physically gifted as Watson, that kind of disappearing act can't become the norm.
The good thing about Watson is he’s not sulking in the background. Despite the lack of involvement, he stayed locked in, showing up in the dirty work—blocking for his teammates and celebrating their successes. He didn’t pout when the ball didn’t find him; he stayed engaged, embodying the “team first” mentality that coaches preach but rarely see in such a young, highly-touted player.
That kind of selflessness often brings about good karma. The football gods reward those who do the little things, and Week 3 feels like the moment Watson cashes in with his second touchdown of the season.