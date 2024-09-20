5 Bold Predictions for Packers in Week 3 vs. Titans
Packers Record Five Sacks
The Packers' pass rush was supposed to be one of their defining strengths this season. With new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley bringing an aggressive mindset, the expectation was for Green Bay's front seven to terrorize quarterbacks on a weekly basis.
The preseason flashes made that belief feel well-founded. But through the first two games, the Packers' pass rush has looked more like a mirage than a menace.
As it stands, Green Bay ranks near the bottom of the NFL in total sacks (23rd, with 1.5) and sack percentage (30th, at 4.23%). That's an alarming drop for a unit packed with talent like Rashan Gary, Preston Smith, and Kenny Clark.
To be fair, the Packers have faced a tough slate of mobile quarterbacks in Jalen Hurts and Anthony Richardson, both of whom can extend plays and burn defenses with their legs. This forced the Packers to play more conservatively, prioritizing lane discipline over all-out aggression.
Week 3 should mark a turning point.
Will Levis has been one of the most sacked quarterbacks in the league through two games, struggling to get the ball out quickly and finding himself repeatedly under duress. This is the matchup Green Bay’s front seven has been waiting for. Hafley can finally unleash his pass rush without the constant threat of a quarterback scrambling for 20 yards.
Expect the Packers to pin their ears back and go hunting. Gary, Smith, Clark, and company should be able to break out in a big way. Five sacks may sound like a bold prediction, but it feels entirely plausible given the matchup.
If the Packers can dial up the pressure and take advantage of Tennessee's shaky offensive line, this could be the game where their pass rush finally lives up to its offseason hype.