5 Bold Predictions for Packers' 2024 Training Camp
4. Deslin Alexandre Becomes a Fan-Favorite
Watching the Packers' front seven adapt to new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley's scheme during training camp will be fun. Not only is Hafley switching from a 3-4 to a 4-3 alignment as his base defense, but he's also expecting his guys to be a lot more aggressive than in years past.
That includes the defensive linemen. Although Kenny Clark, Devonte Wyatt, and TJ Slaton are cemented in their roles at the top of the depth chart, and Karl Brooks and Colby Wooden are trying to build on their rookie seasons, there is still room for another lineman to slide in, and make a name for himself.
Deslin Alexandre may be an anonymous Packer right now, but fans will know his name by the end of the preseason. Last year, he was an undrafted free agent who initially signed with the New York Jets. He's hoping to catch on and stick somewhere in the NFL. I think Green Bay can be that place. He began making some exciting plays in Organized Team Activities and should be able to continue to do so in practice. Keep your eye on him when training camp kicks off.
5. Hamstring Injuries are Fixed!
This one's for you, Christian Watson and Eric Stokes! Both players are slated to play critical roles for Green Bay this season, and it's imperative they fix the soft-tissue injuries that have plagued them over the last two years.
From 2022-23, Watson has missed 11 games, and Stokes missed 22. Granted, not all of them were due to hamstrings, particularly in Stokes' case, but a lot of them were hamstring-related. Watson saw a specialist this offseason to hopefully address the issues once and for all. Stokes has also spent the season rehabbing and getting his body ready for a full season.
Both players hope the issues are behind them and they're able to turn the corner to a healthier life. I'm confident both players did what they could to address the issues and will have a monster season as a result.